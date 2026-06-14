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Missing: 20-year-old woman last seen in Jurong West

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Nur Farah Najihah Mohamad Sani was last seen near Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1.

Nur Farah Najihah Mohamad Sani was last seen near Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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SINGAPORE - The police on June 14 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman, who was last seen in Jurong West on June 12.

Nur Farah Najihah Mohamad Sani was last seen near Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1 at about 11am on June 12, the police said.

She was wearing a yellow T-shirt with black stripes and orange pants.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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