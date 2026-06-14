Missing: 20-year-old woman last seen in Jurong West

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Nur Farah Najihah Mohamad Sani was last seen near Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1.

SINGAPORE - The police on June 14 appealed for information on the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman, who was last seen in Jurong West on June 12.

Nur Farah Najihah Mohamad Sani was last seen near Block 444 Jurong West Avenue 1 at about 11am on June 12, the police said.

She was wearing a yellow T-shirt with black stripes and orange pants.

Anyone with information on the missing woman can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.