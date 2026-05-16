Missing: 2 teenage girls last seen separately in Boon Lay and Bukit Panjang

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The police issued separate appeals for information on the whereabouts of Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee (left) and Jade Tan on May 16.

SINGAPORE – The police on May 16 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls in two separate cases.



Thirteen-year-old Jade Tan was last seen wearing her school uniform - a white shirt with white skirt - around 6 Boon Lay Avenue at about 6pm on May 15.

In a separate incident, Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee, 15, was last seen at about 12.20pm in the vicinity of 30 Cashew Road on May 8.

Anyone with information on the missing teens can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness .

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.