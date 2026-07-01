Missing: 2 brothers, aged 12 and 13, last seen in Tampines on June 29

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The two brothers were last spotted wearing a black and yellow T-shirt separately.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on two brothers who were last seen in Tampines on June 29.

Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin, 12, and Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin, 13, were last spotted near Block 492E Tampines Street at about 7pm that day.

The two boys were wearing a black T-shirt and a yellow T-shirt respectively.

Anyone with information on the missing boys can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.