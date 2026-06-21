Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen near Potong Pasir

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Vivian Tan Mei Yi was last seen wearing a brown jacket and skirt.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 21 put out an appeal for information on Vivian Tan Mei Yi, who had last been seen near Potong Pasir.

The 16 -year-old girl was last seen near 69 Wan Tho Avenue on June 20 at about 3.30pm.

She was wearing a brown jacket and skirt.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.