Straitstimes.com header logo

Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen near Potong Pasir

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tan Mei Yi Vivian was last seen wearing a brown jacket and skirt.

Vivian Tan Mei Yi was last seen wearing a brown jacket and skirt.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Neo

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – The police on June 21 put out an appeal for information on Vivian Tan Mei Yi, who had last been seen near Potong Pasir.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen near 69 Wan Tho Avenue on June 20 at about 3.30pm.

She was wearing a brown jacket and skirt.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Missing: 63-year-old man last seen in Sengkang on May 28
Missing: 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon on May 12
See more on

Singapore

Police

Children and youth

Missing people

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.