Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen in Bukit Panjang area on May 8

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Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee was last spotted at about 12.20pm in the vicinity of 30 Cashew Road on May 8.

SINGAPORE - The police on May 16 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Nur Qaseh Qalisha Fadhlee, who was last seen in the Bukit Panjang area over a week ago.

The 15-year-old was last spotted at about 12.20pm in the vicinity of 30 Cashew Road on May 8.

Anyone with information on the missing teen can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness .

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.