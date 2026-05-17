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Missing: 14-year-old girl last seen near Toa Payoh on May 11

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Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah was last seen near 1 Toa Payoh North on May 11.

Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah was last seen near 1 Toa Payoh North on May 11.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – A 14-year-old girl has been missing almost a week after last being seen near 1 Toa Payoh North on May 11 at 7.20am.

Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah was last seen wearing a school uniform comprising a dark blue top and dark blue skirt, said the police in an appeal for information on her whereabouts on May 17.

Anyone with the relevant information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.