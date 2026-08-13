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Missing: 14-year-old girl last seen near NEX shopping mall on July 24

Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah, 14, was last spotted near NEX shopping mall in Serangoon at about 1.25pm on July 24.

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks since she was last seen in Serangoon.

Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah was last spotted near 23 Serangoon Central – the address of NEX shopping mall – at about 1.25pm on July 24 , said the police in a statement on Aug 13.

She was wearing a purple top and light blue shorts .

Anyone with information on the missing teen can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This is the second time in 2026 that the teen has been reported missing.

The police previously issued an appeal for information on her on May 17 after she had last been seen near Toa Payoh North on May 11 . They confirmed that she was found more than a month later on June 16.