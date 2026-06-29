Straitstimes.com header logo

Missing: 14-year-old girl last seen in Serangoon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Jia Xuan was last seen near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about noon on June 17.

Lee Jia Xuan was last seen near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about noon on June 17.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Serangoon on June 17.

Lee Jia Xuan was last seen near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about noon that day, said the police in a statement on June 29.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police added.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.

More on this topic
Who goes missing in Singapore?
Man who went missing on June 23 found dead in waters off Coney Island; no foul play suspected
See more on

Missing people

Serangoon

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.