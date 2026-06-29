Missing: 14-year-old girl last seen in Serangoon

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Lee Jia Xuan was last seen near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about noon on June 17.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Serangoon on June 17.

Lee Jia Xuan was last seen near Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian at about noon that day , said the police in a statement on June 29 .

She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, the police added.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.