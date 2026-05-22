Missing: 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon on May 12

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Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri was wearing his school uniform with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers.

SINGAPORE – The police on May 22 put out an appeal for information on Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri, who was last seen in Serangoon.

The 14-year-old boy was last seen near 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 6.30pm on May 12 .

He was wearing his school uniform with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers.

According to a May 20 post on Facebook group Missing Persons Singapore, Mohamad Adam Arman i had said that he “wanted to collect some belongings from his friend” before he went missing.

The post said that he is a student at Serangoon Garden Secondary School and he is known to frequent areas in Sembawang and Woodlands.

Anyone with the relevant information is requested to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.