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Missing: 14-year-old boy last seen in Sengkang on Oct 4

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Rayyan Muhammad Faizal was seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, riding a green bicycle.

Rayyan Muhammad Faizal was seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, riding a green bicycle.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – The police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Sengkang on Oct 4.

Rayyan Muhammad Faizal was last spotted near Block 182 Rivervale Crescent at about 4pm that day, the police said in a statement on Oct 7.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, while riding a green bicycle.

Anyone with information on the missing boy can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.