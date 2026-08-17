Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Tanjong Rhu on Aug 17

Kylie Tan Le Tian, 13, was last spotted around 10 Tanjong Rhu Road on the morning of Aug 17.

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Kylie Tan Le Tian.

She was last seen around 10 Tanjong Rhu Road at about 7.30am on Aug 17 , the police said in a statement on the same day.

She was wearing a dark blue top and dark blue skirt .

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.