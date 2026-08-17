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Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Tanjong Rhu on Aug 17

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Kylie Tan Le Tian, 13, was last spotted around 10 Tanjong Rhu Road on the morning of Aug 17.

Kylie Tan Le Tian, 13, was last spotted around 10 Tanjong Rhu Road on the morning of Aug 17.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Kylie Tan Le Tian.

She was last seen around 10 Tanjong Rhu Road at about 7.30am on Aug 17, the police said in a statement on the same day.

She was wearing a dark blue top and dark blue skirt.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.