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Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Tampines

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She was last seen near Tampines Bus Interchange wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.

She was last seen near Tampines Bus Interchange wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Neo

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Tampines on July 8.

Hailey Goh Ming Shan was last spotted near 1 Tampines Central 1, near Tampines Bus Interchange, at about 6am, the police said in a statement.

She was wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.