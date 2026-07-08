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Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Tampines

She was last seen near Tampines Bus Interchange wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Tampines on July 8.

Hailey Goh Ming Shan was last spotted near 1 Tampines Central 1, near Tampines Bus Interchange, at about 6am, the police said in a statement.

She was wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept confidential.