Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Tampines
SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Tampines on July 8.
Hailey Goh Ming Shan was last spotted near 1 Tampines Central 1, near Tampines Bus Interchange, at about 6am, the police said in a statement.
She was wearing a purple T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept confidential.