Missing: 13-year old boy last seen in Tampines
- A 13-year-old boy named Sahil S/O Rehmat Ali Anjum went missing near Tampines Bus Interchange on July 21 at about 4.40pm.
- Sahil was last seen wearing a green singlet and black shorts.
- The police are seeking public help and urge anyone with information to call 1800-255-0000 or submit details online; all information will be confidential.
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SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Tampines on July 21.
Sahil S/O Rehmat Ali Anjum was last seen near Tampines Bus Interchange at about 4.40pm on July 21, the police said in a statement on the same day.
He was wearing a green singlet and black shorts.
Anyone with information on the missing boy can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept confidential.