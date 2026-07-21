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Missing: 13-year old boy last seen in Tampines

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Sahil was last seen at Tampines Bus Interchange at about 4.40pm on July 21.

Sahil was last seen at Tampines Bus Interchange at about 4.40pm on July 21.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Clay Lim

  • A 13-year-old boy named Sahil S/O Rehmat Ali Anjum went missing near Tampines Bus Interchange on July 21 at about 4.40pm.
  • Sahil was last seen wearing a green singlet and black shorts.
  • The police are seeking public help and urge anyone with information to call 1800-255-0000 or submit details online; all information will be confidential.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Tampines on July 21.

Sahil S/O Rehmat Ali Anjum was last seen near Tampines Bus Interchange at about 4.40pm on July 21, the police said in a statement on the same day.

He was wearing a green singlet and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the missing boy can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.