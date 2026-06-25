Straitstimes.com header logo

Missing: 12-year-old girl last seen in Ang Mo Kio

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Koon Hui Lin, 12, was last seen near Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on June 24. She was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Koon Hui Lin, 12, was last seen near Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on June 24. She was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The police on June 25 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Ang Mo Kio.

Koon Hui Lin, 12, was last spotted near Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 10am on June 24.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.

More on this topic
Missing: 50-year-old man last seen in Punggol
Missing: 60-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok
See more on

Singapore

Missing people

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.