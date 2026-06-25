Missing: 12-year-old girl last seen in Ang Mo Kio

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Koon Hui Lin, 12, was last seen near Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on June 24. She was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 25 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Ang Mo Kio .

Koon Hui Lin , 12 , was last spotted near Block 131 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 10am on June 24.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.