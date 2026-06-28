Missing: 12-year-old boy last seen in Jurong West

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Caleb Reyes was last seen near Block 553 Jurong West Street 42.

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a boy, 12, who was last seen in Jurong West on the morning of June 28.

Caleb Vhonext Fulgencio Delos Reyes was last seen wearing a white and grey T-shirt with black shorts and black slippers in the vicinity of Block 553 Jurong West Street 42 at about 9.30am.

Anyone with information on the boy can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.