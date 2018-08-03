Miss Universe Singapore finalists show beauty comes from having a heart for others

SINGAPORE - The 15 finalists for the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2018 pageant were unveiled on Friday (Aug 3) on board the Genting Dream luxury cruise ship and showed their beauty was more than skin deep.

Among them was a bodybuilder hoping to defy conventional notions of beauty, a pre-school teacher who felt she could use the platform to raise awareness of the need for education and the child of a single mother who wanted to fight for more support for single-parent families.

In line with this year's theme of The Beauty of Empowerment, the pageant, organised by The New Paper and MUS, hopes to celebrate women who break the mould of a beauty queen.

Someone, for instance, like Miss Tyen Rasif, a 22-year-old freelance personal trainer and bodybuilder. She has competed in four bodybuilding events in the past year, most notably the 52nd Asian Championship organised by the Asian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness in April where she emerged the runner-up.

"It is obvious that I don't look like a conventional beauty queen," said Miss Rasif, who works out at least four days a week and is able to dead-lift up to 120kg.

"But I want to use this platform to show that there is beauty in strength and there is beauty in having a fit and strong body.

"Beauty is not just about physical appearance and fitness can also help people to improve their mental well-being. I want to promote that."

Over the years, the focus of the contest has shifted slightly, as women realise they can use the platform for advocacy.

Miss Sharin Keong, 26, for instance, believes the MUS stage is the perfect platform to raise awareness of how there is a road to education for everyone.

"Growing up, my parents could only speak Mandarin and that limited the kind of jobs they could do," said the pre-school teacher, who was the winner of The New Paper New Face competition in 2012.

"If I go on to win, I would want to fight for education to be made available for anyone regardless of their financial background."

Miss Keong learnt Thai so she could teach English to children in Thailand, after she noticed an abundance of children selling items on the streets to make money.

"Over here, we are privileged in a sense because most of us have access to education but more can be done globally to ensure education is everyone's basic right."

Another contestant with a heart for children because of her own difficult childhood, Miss Zahra Khanum, 23, has travelled to Pakistan and China to work with charity organisations there to improve lives.

"Growing up and being raised single-handedly by my mother, I knew first-hand the difficulties that she had to go through," said the design researcher. "I hope to be an example to others in a similar situation that with hard work, you truly can overcome any kind of adversity."

TNP editor Eugene Wee said: "As with previous editions of the pageant, beauty and brains are just a part of the equation when it comes to crowning the next Miss Universe Singapore.

"Equally important is her desire and passion to make the world a better place. This pageant is relevant as a platform for women to stand up for what they believe in, whether it be education, harassment and abuse, or mental health in young girls and its impact on society."

The grand finale will take place on Aug 31 at One Farrer Hotel where the winner will walk away with a cash prize of $10,000, a five night cruise package for two aboard the Genting Dream worth more than $3,000 and the right to represent Singapore at the prestigious annual Miss Universe pageant.

Tickets can be purchased at tnp.sg/mus2018tickets.