Mirror of national pride

PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
5 min ago

Bedok residents dressed in red and white form a human flag between Blocks 16 and 18 on Bedok South Road, mirroring a giant 12m-by-8m Singapore flag hung on the facade of Block 18. The block was also decorated with slogans such as Majulah Singapura as well as Happy National Day in the four national languages, as part of a National Day observance ceremony by Bedok grassroots organisations. The event yesterday morning was attended by more than 1,000 residents, as well as East Coast GRC MP Lim Swee Say.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2018, with the headline 'Mirror of national pride'. Print Edition | Subscribe
