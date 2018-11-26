Ministry of Law working on letting singles apply for protection orders against intimate partners: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Singles who are in intimate relationships may be allowed to apply for protection orders against their partners from abusing or harassing them.

Currently, a person can apply for a personal protection order under the Women's Charter only against a family member, such as a spouse, parent or sibling.

Processes under the Protection of Harassment Act will also be fine-tuned to make it easier for victims, with some breaches of orders under the Act set to become arrestable offences. This could mean harassers are dealt with quicker for breaching such orders.

These changes were revealed by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Monday (Nov 26), at an event by women's rights group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) to launch its two-year campaign to end sexual assault, Aim For Zero.

Mr Shanmugam said enhanced punishments are also on the cards for those who abuse or use violence against their intimate partners, which include married and non-married couples.

On the possible change to allow protection orders to be filed by unmarried individuals, which the Ministry of Law is working on now, Mr Shanmugam said there appears to be an increase in violence between unmarried couples in intimate partner relationships.

"We have come across a number of relationships where one has suffered significantly, serious physical abuse, unspeakable cruelty... of course, they're protected under penal code... but I think we can also give them the protection available to married couples that would enhance their position," said Mr Shanmugam.

There have been calls in recent years for the Women's Charter to be updated to provide unmarried individuals the same access to protection orders as married people.

Such a change could require widening the definition of domestic violence to include individuals who are dating or in live-in relationships.

Unmarried individuals can seek protection orders under the Protection of Harassment Act, which was passed in 2014 and covers a gamut of areas from cyber bullying and stalking to bullying and sexual harassment outside of an intimate relationship.

But some say the process in seeking protection orders under this law - which was not designed to cover domestic violence - is more drawn out than that under the Women's Charter.

Those seeking an order under the Protection of Harassment Act generally require a lawyer to make the application, while those seeking a personal protection order under the Women's Charter can file it on their own.

Separately, Mr Shanmugam also said the Government maintains a zero-tolerance, no-nonsense approach against violence towards others in the community, stressing that members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT) would get the same protection as others.

It came to his attention that some in the LGBT community may have been blackmailed with threats to expose their sexual orientation to stop them from reporting acts of violence, but Mr Shanmugam stressed that action would be taken against the aggressors.

"Sexual orientation doesn't matter, who you are doesn't matter... if you are violently attacked... you can be sure that action has been taken," said Mr Shanmugam.