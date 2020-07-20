Ministries sorry for delay in telling worker about positive test result

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) have apologised for informing a migrant worker that he had tested positive for Covid-19 only three weeks after he was swabbed, citing an "administrative error" while he was tested.

But there was no impact on the "appropriateness of the clearance strategy" for Toh Guan Dormitory - where the worker was staying with 11 roommates - or the treatment and care of all the workers there, the ministries said in a joint statement yesterday.

The ministries were responding to media queries over Facebook posts made by Ms Tsjin Chandra Dolly and Ms Kelly Soh last Wednesday. The Straits Times understands that Ms Tsjin, Ms Soh and the worker belong to the same company.

In their separate posts, Ms Tsjin and Ms Soh said the worker was informed only last Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The worker had undergone the swab test on June 22, Ms Soh said.

Both women said they were told by MOH last Monday that the ministry required 24 hours to arrange for the worker to be moved out of the dormitory room.

However, nothing was arranged by last Wednesday and the worker continued to stay in the same room with his 11 roommates, they said.

Yesterday, MOH and MOM said Toh Guan Dormitory has been under isolation since April 6.

Before the ministries began clearing the dormitory, survey tests were conducted on a sample of workers across the dormitory on June 22.

This was to assess the extent of the spread, and to develop the most appropriate strategy for clearing the dormitory, the ministries said.

The worker and his 11 roommates were tested, along with some other residents in the dormitory.

The survey test for the 12 workers, which was pooled as several swabs were added together and tested as a group, came back positive.

This meant there was a high likelihood that all 12 workers would have been infected, given that they had stayed in the same room for the past three months and the high rate of incidence elsewhere in the dormitory, said MOH and MOM.

The ministries also said that the survey tests were not individualised test results to be used to clear the workers of infection.

But an administrative error in the "conduct of the pool test" for the worker was discovered, in that the test contained only his swab, said MOH and MOM.

The worker's test was therefore actually an individual test instead of a pool test.

"We have since reached out to the employer to explain the situation," the ministries added.

The ministries said that the administrative error does not change or impact the overall procedure for clearing the workers at the dormitory which, among other things, involves a series of tests.

The worker and his roommates had continued to be cared for in their room and monitored by medical staff throughout the testing period. All 12 of them were well throughout the period and did not exhibit any acute respiratory infection symptoms.

The worker has since recovered from the coronavirus, while three of his roommates had recent infections and had been transferred to a community care facility.

MOH and MOM said all residents in Toh Guan Dormitory had been tested at the end of June, and the first two weeks of this month. With the series of tests completed, the dormitory is expected to be cleared later this month, the ministries added.