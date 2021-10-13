Ministers answer key questions on need for tighter curbs, third jabs

Unvaccinated people can continue to enter shopping malls for their medical appointments, such as to make visits to general practitioner clinics or to see the dentist, even after vaccination-differentiated measures kick in.

This was one of the questions answered by the co-chairs of Singapore's multi-ministry task force in a video put up on Facebook yesterday.

"You don't have to worry, we will provide flexibility for those who need to go to the shopping mall for medical treatment at a GP or at a dentist," Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

The video touches on a range of topics, from explaining why people who are eligible should get their booster jabs to why it is necessary to tighten measures even as Singaporeans are told that they need not fear Covid-19.

On Saturday, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 announced that unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to dine in or enter malls and large standalone stores. Large standalone supermarkets will be exempted from these measures.

A week's grace period from today to Oct 19 was given for mall operators and others to become familiar with these measures.

In the video, which runs for about six minutes, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Mr Wong also explain why there are tighter measures for those who are not vaccinated.

Mr Wong said: "We are looking out for these unvaccinated people because the risks are higher."

Mr Ong added: "Even if you are young but unvaccinated, don't take for granted that you are safe."

Another question raised is whether parents or caregivers who are unvaccinated will be able to take their children to childcare centres located in malls.

"Again, we will provide flexibility for such cases," Mr Wong said.

When asked how the task force plans to enforce vaccination-differentiated measures in coffee shops and hawker centres, Mr Wong said they will be relying on coffee shop operators to implement this new measure, and that spot checks will be done by the Government.

"All of us must do our part, we must exercise responsibility," he stressed.