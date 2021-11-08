Minimum age for Home Recovery from Covid-19 lowered from five to three years

SINGAPORE - The minimum eligible age for the Covid-19 home recovery programme will be lowered from five to three years old from Wednesday (Nov 10).

All children aged three and older will be allowed to stay at home if their home environment is suitable, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said at a virtual press conference on Monday.

These children will undergo a telemedicine assessment by a community or hospital paediatrician.

Infants and children from three months old to under three years of age will also be allowed to recover at home, after they have been clinically assessed at hospitals to be suitable for home recovery, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

All infants under three months of age infected with Covid-19 will continue to be admitted to hospital.

Home recovery allows better prioritisation of resources to the severely ill or vulnerable patients, without compromising care to those who may be younger with milder or no symptoms.

Read next - S'pore eases Covid-19 rules from Nov 10: What you need to know