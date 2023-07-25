Minimally invasive breast removal, reconstruction for cancer patients at Sengkang General Hospital

SINGAPORE - At Sengkang General Hospital (SKH), breast cancer patients undergoing mastectomy need not fear that their nipple would be removed along with the rest of the breast.

Its surgeons perform a minimally invasive mastectomy that spares not only the skin but also the nipple. The removed breast is also immediately reconstructed by a plastic surgeon using the patient’s own skin, fat, and blood vessels.

This two-in-one procedure, done as a day surgery, is spearheaded by SKH surgeons.

Keyhole surgery techniques at other public hospitals here to remove the breast do not include a breast reconstruction procedure at the same time as the mastectomy.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, breast surgeon Sabrina Ngaserin said: “The incision, about 4cm, is made under the arm pit or the bra line where it is inconspicuous, allowing for close-to-ideal breast restoration.

“We remove the cancerous breast tissue as a whole (piece) through the single port placed at the incision site. We do not break up the tissue, as this will possibly reintroduce cancer back into the breast area.”

She added that the “free flap”, which is using the patients’ skin, fat, and blood vessels for reconstruction, is carried out concurrently during the day surgery.

In the free flap surgery, a tissue flap – including blood vessels, skin, fat, and sometimes muscle – is removed from one area of the body, such as the back or abdomen, and reattached to the chest to form a new breast mound.

“Once when the flap has been removed by the plastic surgeon, it is put into the cavity much like how you would squeeze the cream into the middle of a cake,” she said.