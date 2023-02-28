Minibus driver helping with investigations after accident lands two in hospital

A motorcycle on the ground between a car and a minibus after the accident in Tampines on Tuesday. PHOTO: LECRAM/SG ROAD CHAT/TELEGRAM
SINGAPORE - A minibus driver is assisting with police investigations after two people were injured in an accident involving a minibus, a motorcycle and a car in Tampines on Tuesday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 11 at about 4.05pm.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident, which were circulating in online chat groups, show the motorcycle on the ground, in between the car and the minibus.

The front of the red Mazda seems to be crushed in the videos, and the right side of the minibus has been damaged as well.

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist and a 47-year-old female car passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by the SCDF.

The police said a 68-year-old male minibus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations into the accident.

The Straits Times has contacted the minibus’ operator, Bedok Transport, for more information.

