New mini-library in West Coast to encourage love of reading among children

SINGAPORE - Children in West Coast will now have another place to read located nearer to their doorstep, with the opening of a mini-library at Jamiyah Singapore’s Jampacked@West Coast centre.

The library is open to all, and offers around 500 books for children aged three to 12.

Speaking to the media at the library’s opening on April 21, National Development Minister and West Coast GRC MP Desmond Lee said the Jampacked centre is a testament to public housing providing not only homes, but also services that are necessary for a community to thrive.

“Providing a library creates opportunities for children to develop a love of reading in a very highly digitalised society and digitalised world,” he added.

The opening of the space at the centre, located in Clementi West Street 2, saw around 40 children from the area turning up to check out the new books.

The library was set up with funding support from Micron Semiconductor Asia, and the help of volunteers, including individuals from Jamiyah Halfway House, a rehabilitation centre for drug abusers.

Ms Roza Ahmad, an analyst from Jamiyah’s corporate planning strategy team, said the library is aimed at instilling a love for learning among children, and it especially hopes to reach children from less-advantaged families.

“This initiative hopes to build up reading skills early, giving kids a good start in their education,” she added.

Early exposure to reading not only improves knowledge among children, but also stimulates the mind and fosters confidence from a young age, Ms Roza noted.

Housewife Buganeswari Palanisamy was among the many parents who took their children to the centre to look at the new library.

Her three children, aged one to 12, took part in the storytelling sessions.

The 36-year-old said: “I live nearby, but I have never really noticed this centre. Now that I know the library is here, I will bring my kids here often so they can enjoy reading.”