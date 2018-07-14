Mini-carnival, music and more at ST Concert

The Straits Times (ST) Concert in the Gardens will be bigger, more engaging and fun this year, with the addition of a mini-carnival in the lead-up to the evening concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

The annual event, which saw more than 10,000 people attending last year, will be held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on July 29.

The event is free, and ST subscribers will be able to redeem freebies.

Specially curated treats by the ST Food team will be on sale, while food with a glass of chilled wine will be available from the food and beverage booths and the ST Wine Club.

Those attending can even get ST's award-winning photojournalists and illustrators to capture their image. Books published by Straits Times Press will also be on sale, with meet-and-greet sessions with some of the authors.

The carnival will kick off at 9am and run until 6pm, while the hour-long showcase concert will begin at 6.15pm.

The ST Concert in the Gardens is part of SPH's Gift of Music series, which is now in its 13th year, and is a way of thanking ST readers for their support.

Along with the SSO and the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Canon and F&N Ice Mountain will be supporting the event as well.

"We are happy to support, once again, The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens," said Ms Jennifer See, general manager of F&N Foods.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and ST editor, said: "We look forward to opportunities to meet with our ST audiences.

"The concert in our beautiful Botanic Gardens has become one of the key events we hold to do so.

"This year, to add some more fun to the occasion, we will also have our colleagues, such as our artists, photographers, food and drink writers, plus our ST Press team on hand.

"So we hope that many will join us for what promises to be an enjoyable day at the Gardens."

For the first time, one of the most famous Russian orchestral showpieces, Pictures At An Exhibition, will be performed complete with narration, bringing to life Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky's visit to an art gallery.

The free outdoor concert by the SSO will also feature family favourites like Borodin's Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor.

The concert will be conducted by SSO's music director Lan Shui, who has previously conducted the Hong Kong, Malaysian and Japan philharmonic orchestras.

Mr Chng Hak-Peng, chief executive officer of the Singapore Symphony Group, which manages the SSO, urged people to take the opportunity to witness the acclaimed conductor in action.

He said: "It will be one of the last chances to catch maestro Lan Shui at the Botanic Gardens, before he steps down as music director of the SSO next January, after a fantastic 22-year run.

"We welcome everyone once again to our beautiful Unesco heritage site to enjoy an enchanting programme.

"I urge people to bring their family, friends and pets - and we promise a very special encore at the end to cap the evening."

