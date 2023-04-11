Mindsets on gender roles must evolve for workplace equality: Sim Ann

SINGAPORE - For Singapore to be a fair and inclusive society, mindsets on gender roles must continually evolve, said Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

“We need to address limiting gender stereotypes about what women can do, what they can achieve, from an early age,” she added.

She made her remarks at the launch of the pilot of Sneak Peek, a collaborative effort between non-profit organisation SG Her Empowerment (SHE) and Standard Chartered Bank.

The annual programme will provide 250 underprivileged girls, aged 15 to 21, with opportunities to find their passions, build networks and expand their careers through half-day placements at participating organisations.

It caters to girls facing challenges due to their financial, personal, or educational background, including youth at risk, young caregivers, single mothers, working students, survivors of abuse or violence, those recovering from mental health conditions, and people with disabilities.

Around 40 organisations, consisting of private, public and non-profit entities, have agreed to come on board as programme partners to host the placements, refer programme participants, and provide skills training and support to the participants. Personal and professional skills will also be taught to them.

Host organisations include CapitaLand, DBS Bank, Grab, the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations and the Singapore Civil Defence Force. SHE will also partner with community organisations such as the Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki, as well as various secondary schools, to refer participants to the programme.

Ms Sim noted the Government’s own efforts to achieve gender equality, as seen from the 2022 White Paper on women’s development.

She emphasised the need to “ensure that our girls and young women are not trapped by limiting stereotypes or circumstances that render them unable to explore opportunities which could otherwise greatly enrich their lives”.

To do this, she highlighted the importance of providing hands-on experiences, and the essential role of female role models who can advise young women on their own career journeys.

Ms Sim also spoke at a panel discussion with Ms Georgette Tan, president of non-profit organisation United Women Singapore, and Mr Patrick Lee, cluster CEO for Singapore and Asean markets at Standard Chartered.

She shared about her own career journey and her thoughts on the double standards of gender norms in the workplace.

While women’s capabilities are no longer judged based on gender, she observed that challenges still remain in the form of more subtle stereotypes, such as their leadership style. “Has any man leader been called ‘bossy’?” she asked. “Why is this label being stuck on women leaders?”

Ms Sim called for women to persevere in paving the way for more gender equality in the workplace, as well as a shift in mindsets about gender roles and stereotypes.

“The more society gets used to having women in visible positions of leadership, the more it will become the norm,” she said. “It will not be easy, but it will get better over time, if women don’t give up.”