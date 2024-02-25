Minds launching financial planning modules for caregivers of people with special needs

SINGAPORE – Mr and Mrs Choo are in their 70s, but unlike their friends who have grown children supporting them, their only child has intellectual disabilities and still requires care.

Mr Choo, who declined to reveal his full name, has discussed his son’s future care with his 35-year-old niece, but is mindful that she may want to start her own family in future.

Thus, the 73-year-old is starting to look for residential homes for Mr Nigel Choo, 43, when he and his wife, 76, are no longer around to look after him.

The couple will get some guidance when a series of six modules on life plans, living arrangements, and support networks and services come out later in 2024.

The modules are part of the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore’s (Minds) beefed up online portal on future care planning options for caregivers, called FutureReady.

Other new modules will cover topics such as insurance, schemes and grants as well as health services and medical screening.

This came after Minds saw an uptick in inquiries from caregivers on making future care arrangements, after the first six FutureReady modules on legal issues, finances, health and accommodation were launched in 2023.

Minds worked with Timeliss, an estate and legacy specialist portal, to develop a user-friendly future care planning portal.

The current modules guide caregivers on how to make a will, a Central Provident Fund nomination and an advance care plan, among other things.

“These conversations highlighted a growing concern among caregivers regarding future planning for their children with special needs,” said Ms Ong Lay Hoon, director of community-based support services at Minds.

“They wanted more detailed information on the various schemes and grants available, along with guidance on asset distribution to ensure their children’s financial security in their absence.”

In the financial year ending March 2023, Minds reached more than 7,000 clients.

Developed in collaboration with disability agency SG Enable, the free online resource is part of Minds’ Future Care Planning programme for clients and caregivers.

Other initiatives under the programme include life coaching to enhance clients’ abilities for independent living, and the Assisted Deputyship Application Programme. The latter helps parents of those graduating from special education schools to be appointed to continue making legal decisions for their child after they turn 21.

Mr Choo was the sole breadwinner in his family, retiring from his corporate career in a marine engineering firm at 71. His wife took care of their son when he was at work.

The younger Mr Choo goes to the Touch Centre for Independent Living – a day activity centre that teaches daily living skills. He takes part in social activities run by Minds MeToo! Club and Minds’ subsidiary voluntary wing MYG almost every day.