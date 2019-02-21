Mindef to beef up ranks of cyber experts

Two new schemes for cyber expert regulars and a cyber training school were announced by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday as part of continued efforts to boost its cyber defence capabilities.

The schemes are the Command, Control, Communications and Computers Expert (C4X) vocation under the military experts scheme, and the Defence Cyber Expert (DCX) job specialisation for defence executive officers. This is besides the cyber specialist scheme for full-time national servicemen introduced in February last year.

Apart from training the cyber specialists, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Cyber Defence School also aims to improve cyber awareness through workshops for Mindef and SAF personnel. Depending on their roles, DCX and C4X personnel will be trained in skills such as threat hunting and malware forensics.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS