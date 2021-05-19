Mindef suspends in-camp training, fitness tests for NSmen

In-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen, or NSmen, has been deferred, and their individual physical proficiency tests (IPPT) and other fitness training have been suspended with immediate effect until June 13, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

These measures are meant to safeguard the health and well-being of servicemen, and maintain operational readiness amid the evolving Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said in a statement.

This comes after the authorities imposed more stringent curbs on activities from Sunday to June 13, including a ban on dining in and a reduction of social group sizes to two, after a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the community.

Only in-camp training that is deemed essential for operations will continue, said Mindef. Fitness conditioning centres (FCCs) will be closed, while IPPT and NS Fitness Improvement Training at FCCs, Safra gyms and public locations have been suspended.

Large-scale events will be cancelled, deferred or reduced in size, Mindef said. But activities critical for the build-up of operational units will continue with stringent safe management measures.

Mindef said the vaccination programme for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel is making steady progress, with the majority of active forces expected to be vaccinated by the middle of this year.

"As an added precaution, the SAF had also introduced swab tests for servicemen who enlist in May, as well as their trainers, to ensure that Basic Military Training can be conducted safely. These measures will continue," it said.

In April last year, in-camp training and IPPT were also deferred during the circuit breaker period.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday that IPPT and other fitness training for Home Team NSmen will be suspended during this period of heightened alert, although in-camp training will continue as its NSmen provide or support essential services.

Training that is critical to operations, such as basic courses and for ground response forces, will continue, along with training for regulars and full-time national servicemen that is important for maintaining operational readiness.

All other training will either be moved online, or deferred until after June 13, the ministry said.