MINDEF says not linked to firm claiming to publish book on SAF’s 60th anniversary

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The publication and its contents are also not solicited or endorsed by MINDEF/SAF.

SINGAPORE – The public should be careful if they are approached by a publishing company claiming to be working on a book on a major Singapore Armed Forces milestone, MINDEF said on May 8.

In a statement on Facebook, the ministry said: “MINDEF/SAF is aware of a firm called Brooklands New Media claiming to be working on a publication to commemorate SAF’s 60th anniversary.

“We would like to clarify that MINDEF/SAF is not affiliated with Brooklands New Media. The publication and its contents are also not solicited or endorsed by MINDEF/SAF.

“Individuals or organisations approached by the firm for this publication are advised to consider this in their assessments.”

The SAF had marked its 60th anniversary in 2025 with a roving exhibition between May and October in 2025.

Brooklands New Media brands itself as a specialist publishing house and states on its website that it is based in the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time a Singapore organisation has publicly clarified it is not affiliated with Brooklands New Media.

In 2024, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on LinkedIn that it was not associated with the company , which was reportedly producing a publication on CAAS’ 40th anniversary.

CAAS later updated that it was informed by the publisher that it was no longer proceeding with the publication.

Also in 2024, Lianhe Zaobao reported that the Central Provident Fund Board issued a similar statement and that other organisations, including the Economic Development Board and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore faced similar situations in the past.

In 2022, Temasek Holdings issued a statement saying it did not endorse Brooklands New Media’s planned book on the 50th anniversary of Temasek’s founding.