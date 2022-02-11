Mindef deputy secretary David Neo to take over as Chief of Army on March 10: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Deputy secretary for technology at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) David Neo will take over from Major-General Goh Si Hou as Chief of Army on March 10.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 11), Mindef said the change is part of the process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Brigadier-General Neo, 44, joined the SAF in 1996 and is a commando officer by training.

He has served in various command appointments, including as Commanding Officer of the First Battalion Singapore Guards, Commander of the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade and Commander of the 3rd Singapore Division, said Mindef.

He has also held key staff appointments, including as Head Joint Plans and Transformation Department and Director of Joint Operations, where he oversaw the SAF's contributions to the national fight against Covid-19.

MG Goh, 44, has served as COA since March 21, 2018.

As Chief of Army, he led the army through the completion of key operational milestones for the 3rd Generation Army, and laid the foundations for its next-generation transformation to meet emerging security needs and future manpower resource challenges, said Mindef.

He also co-chaired the National Service Review Committee to expand operational contributions and leverage expertise of national servicemen, and to better meet their needs, added the ministry.

"During his tenure, MG Goh ensured that the Army maintained operational readiness and force generation amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and led the Army to support the whole-of-nation fight against Covid-19."