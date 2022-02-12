Mindef deputy secretary David Neo to take over as Chief of Army in March

Deputy secretary for technology at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) David Neo will take over from Major-General Goh Si Hou as Chief of Army on March 10.

In a statement yesterday, Mindef said the change is part of the process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Brigadier-General Neo, 44, will be the SAF's 14th Chief of Army, and the first commando officer to assume the role.

The outgoing MG Goh, 44, has been army chief since March 21, 2018.

BG Neo joined the SAF in 1996 and has served in various command appointments, including as commanding officer of the First Battalion Singapore Guards, commander of the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade and commander of the 3rd Singapore Division, said Mindef.

He has also held key staff appointments, including head of the Joint Plans and Transformation Department and director of joint operations, where he oversaw the SAF's contributions to the national fight against Covid-19.

Outside of the SAF, BG Neo was also the programme director of the Pioneer Generation Office and the founding group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

In its statement, Mindef expressed its appreciation to MG Goh for his "sterling leadership and distinguished service to Mindef and the SAF", but did not say what his next appointment would be.

As Chief of Army, MG Goh laid the foundations for the army's next-generation transformation to meet future security and manpower challenges, said Mindef.

MG Goh led the reorganisation of the army's Island Defence Task Force and Special Operations Task Force to strengthen homeland security and counter-terrorism capabilities.

He oversaw major training area developments locally and overseas to meet the army's future training demands.

He also co-chaired the National Service Review Committee to expand operational contributions and leverage the expertise of national servicemen, and to better meet their needs, added the ministry.

"MG Goh also led the army's efforts to build a strong safety culture, to achieve improved safety outcomes while maintaining high training standards," said Mindef.

"During his tenure, MG Goh ensured that the army maintained operational readiness and force generation amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and led the army to support the whole-of-nation fight against Covid-19."