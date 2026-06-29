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MindChamps raises $186,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

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ST editor Jaime Ho (middle row, second from left) receiving the mock cheque from MindChamps founder David Chiem.

ST editor Jaime Ho (middle row, second from left) receiving the mock cheque from MindChamps founder David Chiem.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Jemima Ryan

  • MindChamps raised $185,816 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund through a month-long campaign focused on compassion and a six-day festival.
  • The ‘I’m Proud of You’ ChampsFest featured educational games, performances, and a donation booth attracting community and public support.
  • The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund helps less privileged children access education, aiding over 220,000 youths since 2000 and disbursing more than $100 million.

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SINGAPORE – Global education group MindChamps has raised $185,816 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which provides children from lower-income families with financial support.

David Chiem, founder chief executive and executive chairman of MindChamps, presented a cheque to ST editor and STSPMF chairman Jaime Ho on June 29.

Ho said: “It continues to humble us how our various supporters within the community have continued to step up. Every single contribution matters, and we’re grateful to MindChamps for joining the STSPMF family.”

At the cheque presentation ceremony, five- and six-year-old children from MindChamps PreSchool @ Toa Payoh performed two songs incorporating sign language, dance and different instruments.

Chiem said: “MindChamps’ Social Charter is about providing educational opportunities to children who would not otherwise have the means.

“I am so grateful that our corporate team, young Champs, and their families have come together to bring this to life. Being able to support children who are less privileged on their educational journey is a real blessing.”

The STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income backgrounds. Since it began in 2000, it has helped more than 220,000 children and youth in need, disbursing over $100 million.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.