MindChamps after-school care scholarships for some children free parents to work full-time

SINGAPORE – Retrenched twice over his 14-year career as an environmental engineer – the second time in mid-2023 – Mr Lin Quanhong decided to make a career switch to become a financial consultant.

While the 44-year-old was out of work for about half a year as he worked on his qualifications, weathering the storm was challenging for his family of four, who relied on the income of his wife, a part-time hourly paid office administrator.

Working full-time would have made a difference to their finances, but Mrs Lin had to be home after school to care for their two sons, especially their younger, seven-year-old Lin Sheng. Their older son, who is 10, has activities in school a couple of afternoons, and is able to get home himself.

But things are looking up for the family in 2024, with Mr Lin starting a new job in December 2023 and Mrs Lin now able to look for full-time work.

This is because Lin Sheng will be enrolled in after-school care through a scholarship from education chain MindChamps.

The $200,000 in scholarships were given out to Marine Parade residents in celebration of the official opening of MindSpace, a network of after-school centres for primary school pupils that MindChamps started in Singapore in January 2022.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is an MP for Marine Parade GRC, was the guest of honour at the launch and scholarship ceremony, held at Kinex mall in Paya Lebar.

In his speech, Mr Tong said that MindChamps’ scholarship initiative was “a great example of the Forward SG movement in action”.

An exercise by the fourth-generation leadership to refresh Singapore’s social compact, Forward Singapore sets out the roles of the Government and citizens in building a cohesive society.

Mr Tong said the Government requires the help of individuals, families, businesses and community members to support and take care of one another.

A 180-page Forward SG report was published in October 2023 following about a year of public engagement.

In it, Singaporeans were encouraged to give back to society, and Mr Tong thanked MindChamps for heeding the call.

MindChamps founding chairman David Chiem said “education is the most powerful tool for levelling society”, adding that the scholarship demonstrates MindChamps’ goal of providing educational opportunities to those who would not otherwise have the means.

The company’s chief operating officer Michelle Peh said the initial $200,000 will be able to sponsor about 10 pupils through one year in MindSpace, where their after-school care needs will be taken care of, including meals and enrichment lessons.

Monthly fees for paying pupils start at about $1,200.

“The MindSpace after-school programme is critical for us. It not only allows us to consider full-time work, but, just as importantly, supports Lin Sheng’s development,” said Mr Lin.

Ms Peh said that MindChamps decided to give out its first scholarships to Marine Parade residents to mark the opening of its MindSpace centre in Kinex mall. She added that the company hopes to extend the scholarships to pupils in other parts of Singapore, where it can work with grassroots groups to identify potential scholarship recipients.

Those in the first batch came from households with a gross monthly income of below $3,000, or below $750 per household member, and were selected with the help of grassroots organisations in Marine Parade.

Also receiving the scholarship on Jan 27 were brothers Kyle, 10 and Kris, eight.