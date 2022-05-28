Milestones in disability inclusion in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Efforts have been made over the years to make Singapore more inclusive towards people with disabilities.

These include moves to provide early childhood intervention more widely, as well as making the public transport system wheelchair-friendly.

Since 2007, Singapore has had three versions of a road map with efforts laid out for five-year periods to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

The latest road map, the Enabling Masterplan 2030, is set to be unveiled later this year.

Here is a timeline of milestones in Singapore's efforts in disability inclusion.

1973: Singapore Disability Sports Council is founded.

1980: Launch of Car Park Label Scheme, providing access to wider parking spaces for drivers and passengers with mobility impairment.

1987: Central Registry of Disabled Persons closes after becoming a register of users of disability services, rather than full register of people with disabilities.

From 1991: Assessment and diagnosis units set up at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital and the Institute of Mental Health for early identification of developmental needs.

1999: Ministry of Education (MOE) launches Assistive Technology Fund for students in primary, secondary and pre-university levels.

2003: Compulsory Education Act comes into effect. All children born after Jan 1, 1996, except those with special needs, must attend a national primary school.

Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic) launched for children aged six and below who require medium to high levels of early intervention support.

2004: National Council for Social Service (NCSS) launches information portal to provide updated information and knowledge on disability types, support services, contacts and events. The portal is no longer in use.

Disability Awareness Public Education campaign launched to address attitudes and perceptions of Singaporeans towards people with disabilities.