Migrant workers visit National Gallery, share their stories to celebrate National Day

SINGAPORE - Construction engineer Muthu Ramesh has passed by the National Gallery countless times but had not visited the imposing colonial-era building until Sunday (Aug 7).

He got the chance when he and 82 other migrant workers were taken on a tour of the building, to show appreciation for their contribution to Singapore as the nation marks its 57th birthday on Tuesday.

The workers were given a tour of works of art by realist artist Chua Mia Tee in the Directing the Real exhibition, as well as the Siapa Nama Kamu (what is your name) exhibition.

The National Gallery occupies two national monuments: the former Supreme Court and City Hall.

The group also visited Gardens by the Bay as part of the tour organised by migrant worker charity ItsRainingRaincoats and the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Ramesh, 30, who is from India, was visiting these attractions for the first time. He has worked on construction projects such as the AJ Hackett Bungy Jump in Sentosa.

After working here for seven years, he has grown to like life in Singapore and hopes to make it home.

"My dream is to start a family here," he said, adding that he hopes to bring his wife to Singapore next month.

Forty-three other migrant workers and domestic helpers marked National Day by sharing about their lives in Singapore and their home countries in an exhibition on their untold stories.

Launched on Sunday, it was organised by photo storytelling initiative IAMinVISIBLE and non-profit start-up Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre.

The migrant workers also took the spotlight in videos created under the showcase called Do You See Me?

One of them is construction worker Mynul Islam, 31, who was studying to be a lawyer when he dropped out of a university in Bangladesh and came to work here at the age of 21 after his family ran into financial difficulties.