Manpower Minister Tan See Leng (centre) at an event marking International Migrants Day at D’Marquee in Downtown East on Dec 14.

SINGAPORE – Most migrant workers will have a clinic within 2km of their residence, as part of plans being rolled out over the next few years to bolster their health and well-being.

Announcing changes to the healthcare scheme that covers many such workers – the Primary Care Plan (PCP) – Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said there will be more clinics under the scheme, which means shorter travel times, quicker access to help when they are unwell, and less disruption to their work and rest routines.

Speaking at an event marking International Migrants Day at D’Marquee in Downtown East on Dec 14, Dr Tan said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also develop a centralised online portal to help employers enrol their workers on the PCP – which is mandatory for migrant workers in the construction, marine shipyard or process sector, and those who stay in dormitories that accommodate seven or more workers.

Today, PCP clinics are spread out over six geographic zones, Dr Tan noted.

By 2027, these will be consolidated into four larger zones, he said.

With fewer but larger zones, anchor operators of these clinics can serve a bigger pool of workers, achieve better economies of scale and, in turn, keep annual rates reasonable for employers, he said.

“This reduction in zones will not compromise our workers’ accessibility to care. In fact, it will be a win-win for our workers, employers and anchor operators.

“Why? Because we are increasing the supply of clinics closer to where our workers live, so at the same time providing better access while keeping costs affordable and manageable for employers.”

Pricing for physical and telemedicine consultations under the scheme will be standardised at $5, MOM said in a separate release on Dec 14.

This is up from $2 for telemedicine previously, taking into consideration the increased costs of telemedicine delivery, while the co-payment for physical consultations remains unchanged at $5, it said.

These changes will be implemented when new PCP anchor operators are appointed from April 2027, Dr Tan said.

The scheme was launched in 2022, and prices range from $108 to $138 per worker per year.

It covers primary medical care services, including unlimited consultations for acute conditions such as flu and fever, and chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, one annual basic health screening, and telemedicine and medication delivery, among others.

Dr Tan said the scheme has been well-received by migrant workers and nine in 10 said clinic consultations are affordable and accessible for them.

Turning to social support for workers, Dr Tan announced that MOM and the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) will be merging two volunteer schemes.

There are currently about 2,000 migrant workers volunteering through MOM’s Friends of ACE (Assurance, Care and Engagement Group) programme, and as ambassadors at the MWC, he noted.

They engage with workers, provide feedback on various issues they face and work with partners to enhance social support for their community, he said.

These two groups will merge into one unified programme in 2026, Dr Tan said.

This will enable MOM and MWC to manage and deploy volunteers more effectively, and to expand outreach to more workers, he said.

Under this new programme, the two organisations will identify a group of “Star Ambassadors” with specialised roles to serve as role models within their communities, he said.

For example, some will take on leadership roles as representatives in the dormitories to provide support to fellow residents, he said. Others can assist community partners to take charge of organising recreation and sporting activities in recreation centres.

Dr Tan added that he really looks forward to more migrant workers “joining this meaningful programme and contributing” based on their personal interests and abilities.

Dr Tan also reiterated plans to improve the diversity of offerings to support migrant workers’ social and recreational needs, including the appointment of a new consortium headed by Hope Initiative Alliance and the Dormitory Association of Singapore to start operations at Kaki Bukit and Woodlands recreation centres in the coming months.

He said: “All of you – our migrant workers – can look forward to refreshed facilities and more diverse initiatives, from sports to entertainment and cultural performances, as well as training programmes such as English and digital literacy classes.”

On housing, Dr Tan announced that the first dormitory to be built and owned by the Government , known as NESST Tukang, took in its first batch of residents last week, ahead of its official opening in January 2026.

Almost 400 residents have moved in, he said. The dormitory in Jurong, meant for 2,400 workers at maximum capacity, has features including better ventilation, privacy corners and round-the-clock food access – which came directly from what workers said they wanted, Dr Tan added.

“This Tukang dormitory sets a new benchmark for safety, for comfort and also for dignity. And we hope that this will inspire the wider industry to improve the standards, so that more workers can benefit in the years ahead.”

Singapore has made significant progress in the areas of housing, healthcare and recreation since 2021 – when a road map to build a more resilient migrant workforce was launched by MOM in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Tan said.

During the pandemic, cramped dormitory conditions and issues with healthcare provision for migrant workers came to the fore .

The progress has not just been due to government efforts, but a collective partnership with many stakeholders, Dr Tan said.

International Migrants Day in 2025 is one of several celebrations across the island as part of SG60, celebrating Singapore’s 60 years of independence, Dr Tan said.

It is a time to recognise and appreciate the contributions of the migrant community, and the important role they play in Singapore’s development and success, he added.

On behalf of all Singaporeans, he thanked migrant workers, including migrant domestic workers, for their work building Singapore and caring for its people.