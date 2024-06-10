Migrant workers sleep on roads, pavements after drinking near dorms where alcohol is banned

SINGAPORE - Motorists driving near workers’ dormitories have flagged concerns over migrant workers eating and drinking alcohol at night by the roads near their residences, saying the men are at risk if an errant driver mounts a kerb.

On May 12, 2024, The Straits Times spotted a migrant worker fast asleep on Jalan Lekar, off Old Choa Chu Kang Road, at 10pm as motorists drove around him.

He refused to budge even when two of his friends tried to rouse him, and moved only after 10 minutes of shaking and yelling in Tamil.

About 30m away, motorists entering Jalan Tapisan had to slow down abruptly because dormitory residents were eating and drinking alcohol while sitting on the two-lane road next to Sungei Tengah Lodge.

A migrant worker, who gave his name only as Vijay, said residents like him prefer to sit on the pavement outside, especially as alcohol consumption is banned by his dormitory on its premises.

“It is quieter and cooler outside, and less crowded... You can sit anywhere,” said Mr Vijay, who was nursing a can of beer as he sat on the pavement in Kranji Way.

The migrant worker from India, who has been working in Singapore for 12 years, said most of his countrymen prefer to eat and consume alcohol on the pavements near their dorms, despite the risk.

Mr Vijay recounted an incident a few years ago in which a truck turning into Kranji Link mounted a kerb, causing him and his friends to scramble to safety. He was lucky.

In 2016, a truck, reversing towards a work area in the Thomson-East Coast Line Mandai Depot worksite, ran over two workers who were napping on the road after lunch.

Over a period of three weeks, starting on May 1, 2024, ST checked six locations where dorms are located, from Kranji to Tuas, after motorists raised concerns over road safety hazards posed by workers.

Mr Teddy Tora, a trailer driver, said he is extra alert when driving around Penjuru Road.

“The roads are dark at night, and with many blind spots on the trailer, it takes my full concentration to spot workers sitting at the side of roads,” said the 36-year-old, adding: “I’ve had many close calls.”