SINGAPORE - A week before the last remaining controls on the movement of migrant workers staying in dormitories are set to be eased, places popular with workers were bustling with activity.

In Chinatown, Geylang Serai, Jurong East and Little India, the picture was almost of a pre-pandemic normal, with sizeable numbers of migrant workers garbed in neatly pressed shirts and chatting with friends as they strolled down the busy streets.