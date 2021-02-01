Migrant workers get a free ride, thanks to S'poreans

Until yesterday, the Singapore Flyer was but a distant icon in the cityscape for migrant worker M.V. Maran, who could see it from his construction site in Sengkang.

"I am used to seeing the Singapore Flyer from the Build-To-Order flats that I work on in Sengkang. Now I can see the flats we work on from (up) here," said the 30-year-old construction worker from inside a capsule of the landmark observation wheel.

He was among 620 migrant workers from dormitories who were treated to a ride on the Flyer yesterday, thanks to local residents who donated tickets bought with their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Some 4,307 tickets have been donated by the public and another 2,871 by an institutional donor, in an initiative by ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), Klook and Singapore Flyer.

IRR, a non-profit that aims to spread kindness to migrant workers, said the drive has been very popular among migrant workers. However, the tickets donated as at yesterday will allow less than 1 per cent of about one million migrant workers here to visit the Flyer.

IRR coordinated the trips with employers, and its volunteers facilitated the visit to ensure safe distancing. Each capsule had no more than eight people.

For some of the workers, it was their first time venturing this far outside their dormitories since they were isolated in mid-April last year, owing to the spread of Covid-19.

A worker from HP Construction & Engineering who gave his name as Mr Saravanan, 39, said: "Sometimes it's very stressful to be stuck in the dormitory... We are thankful to Singaporeans, the Singapore Government and our company for this opportunity to go out to feel happy."

Eligible migrant workers are able to visit recreation centres on their rest days.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who spoke to some workers yesterday, said: "I'm very glad that so many public donors have chipped in."

The Straits Times understands that some employers have been reluctant to let employees go on outings due to health concerns.

IRR founder Dipa Swaminathan said: "We work alongside MOM (Ministry of Manpower) and other stakeholders to ensure safe distancing measures during these trips, so we hope that employers will be more sympathetic and feel reassured to allow their workers on some of these trips."

Tickets can be bought with SingapoRediscovers vouchers and donated on klook.com until June 30.