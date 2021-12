Migrant workers in Singapore, including maids, could get medical insurance coverage that is several times more than what is currently required by law, The Straits Times has learnt.

As part of a review of medical insurance coverage for migrant workers here, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is considering raising the annual claims limit from $15,000 - the mandatory minimum - to $60,000 or $100,000, according to documents seen by ST.