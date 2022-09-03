Migrant workers can now pick up bags, fans and shoes for free at a new shop in InspIRRe

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers can now pick up free items such as bags, fans and mattresses donated by the public at a newly opened shop.

The shop, the first of its kind in Singapore, is an initiative by non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats and is located at the newly opened InspIRRe, at 470 Upper Paya Lebar Road.

It was officially opened on Saturday by Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

The shop is located on the lower level while the upper level is a lounge and work space for ItsRainingRaincoats' volunteers.

InspIRRe will also be used to host events with migrant workers, students, businesses, educational institutions and other stakeholders.

Refurbishing work at the location was done pro bono by design firm Space Matrix.

Items used to furnish the area were also donated by members of the public and companies.

Those who wish to volunteer or donate specific items are encouraged to contact ItsRainingRaincoats directly.

The most recent donation drive by the non-profit organisation calling for used and new sports shoes for migrant workers saw hundreds of shoes being dropped off at various collection points in five days.

On Aug 20, about 50 migrant workers received the shoes during a drive-by distribution to construction sites and more than 20 of them tried the shoes at a sports day organised by the non-profit the day after.

The rest of the shoes are at the shop in InspIRRe for workers to pick up.