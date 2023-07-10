Migrant worker taken to hospital after he is hit by lorry while crossing PIE

Footage shared on Facebook shows the worker making a dash from the side of the expressway towards the construction site in the centre lane. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
30 min ago
Published
47 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old migrant worker was taken to hospital on July 2 after a lorry hit him on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) while he was involved in road works.

Footage shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on the same day shows the worker making a dash from the side of the expressway towards a construction site in the centre lane, where a group of migrant workers are seen working. However, a lorry collides into him.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at around 11.35pm on that day to the accident along the PIE towards Changi, near the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

The police added that the migrant worker was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

The worker is in hospital in stable condition.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

More On This Topic
Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving
Car driver arrested after fatal accident involving 59-year-old e-biker in Yishun

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top