Migrant worker taken to hospital after he is hit by lorry while crossing PIE

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old migrant worker was taken to hospital on July 2 after a lorry hit him on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) while he was involved in road works.

Footage shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on the same day shows the worker making a dash from the side of the expressway towards a construction site in the centre lane, where a group of migrant workers are seen working. However, a lorry collides into him.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at around 11.35pm on that day to the accident along the PIE towards Changi, near the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

The police added that the migrant worker was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

The worker is in hospital in stable condition.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.