Migrant worker in loanshark case to leave Singapore by May 31; alleged harrasser not found

SINGAPORE - A Bangladeshi worker who was supposedly harassed by loansharks is to leave Singapore by May 31, after the police concluded their investigations and could not find the harasser.

This comes after Mr Md Sharif Uddin complained online on May 25 that he was being sent back home following the conclusion of investigations into the alleged harassment. He said in the video that the authorities had earlier promised him that he could continue working in Singapore after his case was concluded.

According to a joint statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on May 28, Mr Sharif was told on May 23 that he is no longer required to remain in Singapore as the police’s investigations have concluded.

“Extensive investigations were conducted, including detailed interviews and forensic examinations of evidence to establish the identity and motive of the alleged harasser, who had not only harassed Mr Sharif, but his former and potential employers as well.

“The police have not found any evidence to suggest that Mr Sharif had borrowed from (unlicensed moneylenders) and have exhausted all leads to identify the alleged harasser,” said the statement.

In April, MOM and the police said that they would investigate Mr Sharif’s case, after the 46-year-old said in a video - posted by migrant worker welfare groups on social media - that he lost his job after telling his employer to alert the police about illegal moneylenders who were harassing him over an alleged unpaid loan.

He denied borrowing any money and said he was given one month’s notice with his last day of employment stated as April 12.

Mr Sharif’s case gained the support of over 760 people, who signed an online petition to let the father of two remain in Singapore.

He is also the first migrant worker to win the Singapore Book Award for Best Non-Fiction Title.

During the police’s investigation, Mr Sharif was issued a Special Pass in order to facilitate his stay in Singapore to assist the authorities looking into the case, after his work permit was terminated by his former employer on 11 April.

His former employer had paid for his accommodation and meals during the investigation period, said police.