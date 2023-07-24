Migrant worker groups urge Government for timeline to stop transporting workers in lorries

SINGAPORE - More than 40 organisations and individuals, including migrant worker welfare groups, are asking the Government for a timeline to ban the use of lorries from ferrying workers and make it compulsory for vehicles transporting people to have passenger seats and seat belts.

This renewed push for safer transport for these workers comes after 37 people - including migrant workers - were injured in two accidents involving lorries last week, according to a joint statement by these groups on Monday.

The statement - which was put up online and sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor - was co-signed by groups and individuals such as the Migrant Workers Centre, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, and former NMPs Anthea Ong and Kok Heng Luen.

“While we appreciate efforts from the Government to improve the safety of workers during transportation, these recent tragic incidents have highlighted the continued grave risks posed by transporting migrant workers on lorries,” said the statement.

“Each life lost or major traumatic injury sustained represents a devastating blow to a family and community.”

The groups called on the Ministry of Transport to remove the exception in the Road Traffic Act that allows for workers to be transported in lorries, so that everyone is subject to the same passenger safety rules.

Under that Act, travelling in the back of lorries is banned unless those being ferried are employed by the vehicle owner or hirer. The other exception is in the case of medical emergencies.

Dr Stephanie Chok from migrant worker rights group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) called the exception “discriminatory” and “unacceptable”.

“When the lorry brakes suddenly or when there is a collision, workers fall on each other, they may fly from their seats, they may even be flung out of the lorry,” said Dr Chok, a TWC2 exco member.

“When there is equipment on board, this is even more dangerous as it may fall on workers and cause serious injuries.”

She added: “What we are asking for here is parity, not special treatment.”

New rules to improve the well-being of workers kicked in on Jan 1, which includes making it compulsory for all lorries to have rain covers, and for workers who double as lorry drivers to have at least 30 minutes of rest before driving, if they have worked six or more hours on-site.