Migrant worker deaths in S’pore: What mental health support do their colleagues get?

SINGAPORE - Despite the pair not speaking the same language, a supervisor from India at a construction firm forged a close friendship with a colleague from China – only to see him die at work.

The 44-year-old heavy vehicle driver was crushed to death between his truck and a stationary concrete mixer truck at a worksite near the Singapore Zoo in Mandai on March 9.

When Ms Durga Arivan, senior psychotherapist and manager of psychotherapy and counselling services at local charity HealthServe, saw the supervisor six days later, he was still trembling.

She said: “The bond was so rich, they called each other ‘brother’. So the impact was definitely bad.”

She added that during a group counselling session, the supervisor found healing as he wept with other colleagues.

In 2023, 36 workers died at work.

Although this was a record low for Singapore’s workplace fatality rate, what is often unseen are the scores of traumatised workers affected by their colleagues’ deaths.

Mr Michael Lim, director of the Migrant Workers’ Segment at the National Trades Union Congress, who oversees the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC), said: “Beyond just feeling the loss of a fellow brother, sometimes it’s also about fears for their own safety and a stigma of doing certain tasks that may result in the same accident.”

When part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works on June 15, 2023, killing Indian worker Vinoth Kumar, the MWC referred about 10 of the worker’s colleagues and relatives for counselling.

Said Mr Lim: “(We want) to make sure their state of mind is ready. The last thing we want is for them to resume work, and something else happens to them.”

In early 2023, a worker killed himself at a worksite. Around 100 of his colleagues and dormitory mates were sent for group counselling at HealthServe.

Ms Durga said some were newcomers going through adjustment issues when the incident happened, while others refused to return to the worksite.

Mr Lim said the MWC encourages employers to recognise early signs of mental distress, such as workers being distracted at work, and provide help.

Local charities that work with migrant workers said their mental health struggles might not be immediately apparent.

The MWC’s 24-hour helpline receives about 400 to 500 calls a month. Most workers do not directly seek help for their mental health, and only want assistance for various employment and adjustment issues, said Mr Lim.

Ms Rasi Thirumalai, executive director of ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), which befriends and supports nearly 50,000 migrant workers annually, said financial woes are major stressors for them.