Migrant worker advocate whose work pass was not renewed made misleading public posts: MOM

SINGAPORE - A migrant worker who was active in local literary circles and founded two community groups here has left Singapore after his work permit expired and was not renewed.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 22), Mr Zakir Hossain Khokan, 43, said he was told by his former employer that the work permit renewal system had initially reflected an "adverse record with a government agency".

He was later told that this was an administrative error and that his work permit was "ineligible" for renewal, he said.

Responding to media queries, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said it takes into account various factors when assessing an applicant's suitability to work in Singapore and for work passes to be renewed.

The ministry said that by Mr Zakir's own account, Singapore has allowed him to work here for 19 years.

"Through his time in Singapore, he has written often about migrant workers here. We renewed his work pass many times despite his activism and writings," said MOM.

"We draw the line, however, when public posts are misleading, false or deliberately provocative."

It cited a Facebook post that Mr Zakir made last October after a confrontation at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory that drew riot police to the scene.

Police had responded to a call for assistance at the dormitory after a confrontation between workers and management over poor quality food and long delays in transporting workers with Covid-19 to recovery and healthcare facilities.

While Special Operations Command officers were on standby, the Ministry of Home Affairs said then that additional police units were not deployed and no arrests were made by the police during the incident.

MOM said Mr Zakir had called migrant workers in Singapore "work slaves", and dormitories here "work camps", and also alleged that soldiers and armoured vehicles had surrounded the dormitory.

"This was a false characterisation," MOM said. "There were no soldiers, let alone armoured vehicles, around."

Mr Zakir had also signed off his post as from the "workers of Westlite Tukang", though he never lived there, noted MOM. The ministry added that Mr Zakir's statements could have incited migrant workers at the dormitory and elsewhere, inflamed their emotions and possibly caused incidents of public disorder.