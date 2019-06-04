Midday downpour lashes Singapore

Pickering Street was among the areas hit by a heavy downpour at about 1.30pm yesterday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy showers were reported mostly in Queenstown, Kallang and the city area. The Weather@SG app by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) showed that the highest rainfall in the city area occurred at 1pm, and at least two places experienced flash floods. At 1.25pm, PUB warned of flash floods in Craig Road in a tweet. The water subsided at about 2pm. There were also flash floods in Commonwealth Lane. The MSS said last Friday that thundery showers can be expected mostly in the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days of the first two weeks of this month. Overall rainfall is likely to be "above normal" over most of Singapore.