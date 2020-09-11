Mid-Autumn lantern light-up at Gardens by the Bay from next week

From next Friday, Gardens by the Bay will be all lit up with lanterns in the evening to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

An annual affair at the Gardens, this year's event will also feature online performances and activities to bring cheer as Singaporeans adjust to life in the new normal caused by Covid-19.

Six lantern sets spread across the Gardens will highlight the themes of family reunion and unity in the community, qualities especially meaningful in these extraordinary times, said Gardens by the Bay.

Visitors can seek out the Apricot Grove light-up at Golden Garden, where they will find apricot flowers in bloom. Gobo lighting, where stencils are placed in front of a light source, will add a finishing touch to the display by simulating the effect of falling petals.

Inspired by the fable of Dong Feng, a skilled medical practitioner who lived during China's Three Kingdoms period, this floral set is a tribute to Singapore's healthcare workers.

Another noteworthy display to check out is Water Song, which is located near the Planet sculpture. The lantern set features five framed scenes based on Song Dynasty poet Su Shi's famous poem, in which he longs for his family while gazing at the moon in mid-autumn.

At the Supertree Grove, visitors can stroll along the Colonnade of Lights consisting of 1,500 hand-painted and coloured lanterns. The lantern set was put together by Gardens by the Bay senior workers and volunteers, with the help of social service organisations.

Another display at the Supertree Grove is the Illuminations of Joy lantern set, with its animal-shaped designs.

At the Royal Family's Walk lantern set, which was first displayed at the Seoul Lantern Festival last year, a Joseon Dynasty royal procession comes alive with delicate figures of a king, queen and their entourage.

Located at the Supertree Grove, the display is made from hanji, or Korean traditional paper derived from the bark of the mulberry tree.

Along the Scented Walk near Bayfront Plaza, visitors will find 10 Prosperity Rats, which first made their appearance at the Gardens during Chinese New Year to mark the Year of the Rat.

The lantern sets will be a feature at the Gardens until Oct 4, and will light up from 7pm to 10pm daily.

Concurrently, performances by Chinese flautist and composer Rit Xu as well as Chinese dancers Li Ruimin and Zheng Long will be streamed on the Gardens by the Bay website.