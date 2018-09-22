Mid-Autumn Festivals light up the island

SINGAPORE - More than 5,000 people attended Saturday's (Sept 22) Teck Ghee Lantern Night at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined residents as they came together with their friends and family to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Monday (Sept 24).

They penned their thoughts and well wishes for their loved ones on lanterns, which were lit and hung from trees.

Teams comprising 16 families participated in a treasure hunt to search for mooncake ingredients. They also joined a lantern procession.

As part of the second run of the Embracing Parenthood Celebration @ Teck Ghee, parents with babies born last year also joined the festivities.

The event was one of several Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations that took place around the island, including others in Tampines and Jurong.

For instance, Our Tampines Hub's event drew more than 15,000 residents, who enjoyed activities that taught them about the legends, customs and traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Guests of honour to that event included Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.